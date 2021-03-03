Menu
Lois Riggs Shelton
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Shelton, Lois Riggs

December 26, 1931 - March 2, 2021

SHELTON

WALKERTOWN

Lois Riggs Shelton, 89 died early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021 at her home.

Lois was born on December 26, 1931 to the late Tommie Odell and Patsy Goode Riggs. She was a retired office manager with over 15 years of service and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Lois loved being outdoors, especially taking care of her garden and flowers.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Worth Shelton; 2 daughters, Donna Kay Shelton and Sylvia Armstrong; sister, Eudora Neal; and 3 brothers, James, Donald, and Herman Riggs.

She is survived by her 2 grandsons, Jeffrey Armstrong (Rene) and Chris Armstrong; 5 great-grandchildren, Katie, Aylissa, Bo, Elijah, and Abigail Armstrong; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lonnie Riggs; son-in-law, Roger Armstrong; sister-in-law, Evelyn Riggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Gordon Flannigan and Pastor Barry Clement officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Shelton family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC
Mar
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gardens of Memory
Walkertown, NC
Burroughs Funeral Home
Dear Jeff and Family , please accept my deepest condolences . I know of the unimaginable pain of loosing a family member . However time will ease the pain and the thought of meeting once again in heaven brings some comfort in a hart time as now . Stay strong and with most respect , Reto Brunner .
RETO P BRUNNER
March 4, 2021
So sorry for the family's loss. Lois was a beautiful lady, inside and out. I know she will be missed by so many. May God give you grace and peace in the days ahead.
Janice N Ring
March 3, 2021
