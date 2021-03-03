Shelton, Lois Riggs
December 26, 1931 - March 2, 2021
SHELTON
WALKERTOWN
Lois Riggs Shelton, 89 died early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021 at her home.
Lois was born on December 26, 1931 to the late Tommie Odell and Patsy Goode Riggs. She was a retired office manager with over 15 years of service and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Lois loved being outdoors, especially taking care of her garden and flowers.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Worth Shelton; 2 daughters, Donna Kay Shelton and Sylvia Armstrong; sister, Eudora Neal; and 3 brothers, James, Donald, and Herman Riggs.
She is survived by her 2 grandsons, Jeffrey Armstrong (Rene) and Chris Armstrong; 5 great-grandchildren, Katie, Aylissa, Bo, Elijah, and Abigail Armstrong; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lonnie Riggs; son-in-law, Roger Armstrong; sister-in-law, Evelyn Riggs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Gordon Flannigan and Pastor Barry Clement officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Shelton family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.