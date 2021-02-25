Walker, Lois Vogler
October 1, 1921 - February 22, 2021
Mrs. Lois Vogler Walker entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Monday afternoon, February 22, 2021.
Lois was predeceased by her husband, Paul Winfield Walker; her parents Leslie Leroy and Sarah Alice Weavil Vogler; and her 11 brothers and sisters: Elah, Gilmer, Garland, Clifton, Brooklyn, Hobert, Doris, Holland, Casper, Hazel, and James.
Cherishing memories of Lois are her devoted grand-nephew and niece Christopher and Rachel Weavil. Lois is also survived by nieces and nephews: Timothy S. Vogler, Carrie M. Vogler, Patricia V. Ellis, Casper Lee Vogler, Jr., Linda V. Nichols, Jerry Vogler, Judy V. Weavil, Timothy W. Vogler, Alice V. Ferron, and David Vogler; as well as grand-nephew Matthew (Kristen) Weavil and her great-grand-nephews and niece Jonah, Robyn, and Elijah.
Lois loved fresh flowers, watching the 'big red birds', reminiscing about her family, sharing milkshakes during visits with Rachel, and meals with tablemates, Rose and Peg. There was always room for ice cream or something sweet, no matter how full she may have been from meals. She was "so proud" when you visited and loved hearing about her great-grandnieces and nephews were doing. Lois was a real sweetheart and will be greatly missed.
The family offers sincere thanks the caregivers at Brookstone of Clemmons and Trellis Supportive Care for the love and care they provided to Lois.
A graveside service will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Adam Goodrich officiating. Lois will lie in state at Salem Funeral Home, Main Street, Winston-Salem on Thursday, February 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road in Winston-Salem or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem.
Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.