Whaley, Lois Wilkinson



May 27, 1933 - March 11, 2022



Lois Wilkinson Whaley, 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1933, in Charleston, WV. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1952. She joyfully served the Lord for 54 years with her husband, Walter Curtis Whaley, III. She spent her life dedicated to the Lord, her family, her church community and friends. Pastor and Mrs. Whaley's ministry led them to North Carolina in 1981, where they served at Rosemont Baptist Church for 20 years. She was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.



Mrs. Whaley is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; brothers, Paul David and Berman; sister, Ruth; sister-in-law, Wanda; brothers-in-law, Jack and Bill; niece, Sheila; close family friend, Timothy Paul; and her beloved granddaughter, Christan. She is survived by her sisters, Nina (Bobby) and Maxine; her sons, Lewis (Jennifer), Randy, and Tim (Becky); her grandchildren, Laura (Jonathan), Jennifer (Joel), Calvin (Amanda), Scott (Misty), Jessica (Josh), Clayton, Cayden and Cole; her great-grandchildren, Bella, Jude, Aubrey, Tempe, Paige, Jon-Jon, Luke, Elijah, and Matthew; numerous nephews and nieces; and special family friends, Nisa and Joe.



Mrs. Whaley was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor, and friend. She was affectionately known as "Great" to her great-grandchildren and she lived up to that name every day. She touched many lives in her 88 years with her love, wisdom, and generosity and infinite support.



Services will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4580 South Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 on April 24th at 3:00 pm and at North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Dr., Charleston, WV 25387 on April 30th at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be sent to: Baptist Faith Missions, P.O. Box 471280, Lake Monroe, FL 32747.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.