Swaim, Lorene Reece
April 14, 1925 - July 3, 2021
Hamptonville
Lorene Reece Swaim, 96, died at her home July 3, 2021. She was born April 14, 1925 to Wiley and Vada Haynes Reece. Lorene grew up on Center Road in Jonesville where she was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Most of her married life was spent on the farm, but later she worked at West Yadkin School cafeteria for several years. She also enjoyed time spent with her husband at his job as a hunting guide at MacKay Point Plantation in South Carolina where she treasured the long standing friendship with the Stanley family.
In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 73 years, Flake Swaim. Also preceding her in death were her brother Worth Reece; daughter-in-law Carol Swaim; son-in-law Ken Metzger and her granddaughter's husband Brian Haynes.
Survivors include her children - Gail Metzger, Glenda(Rudy) Pardue, Robert Swaim, Jan (Brad) Storie; her grandchildren - Lisa Haynes, Chad Pardue, Bonnie (Steve) Sloan, Lori Stinson, Bridget Swaim (Anthony Ivey), Leah Storie (Raúl Mañón) and Luke (Maggie) Storie; her great-grandchildren, Jordan (Tyler) Berube, Jesse (Jessica) Stinson, Austin Pardue, Lindsey Haynes, Caleb Sloan, Ethan Stanley, Lucas Mañón, Caroline Mañón, Lilly Mañón, Leo Storie, and Lucie Storie; and sister-in-law Doris (Dennis) Spicer.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 10:00 AM at Swaim's Baptist Church in Hamptonville, NC.
Please dress cool and casual.
If desired, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Ste 200, Mt Airy, NC 27030 or The Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh NC 27607.
The family would like to express our appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice for their care of Lorene for the last two weeks of her life and to Jonesville Family Medical Center for their care over the past many years.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 5, 2021.