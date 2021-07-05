Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorene Reece Swaim
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
4517 Little Mountain Rd.
Jonesville, NC
Swaim, Lorene Reece

April 14, 1925 - July 3, 2021

Hamptonville

Lorene Reece Swaim, 96, died at her home July 3, 2021. She was born April 14, 1925 to Wiley and Vada Haynes Reece. Lorene grew up on Center Road in Jonesville where she was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Most of her married life was spent on the farm, but later she worked at West Yadkin School cafeteria for several years. She also enjoyed time spent with her husband at his job as a hunting guide at MacKay Point Plantation in South Carolina where she treasured the long standing friendship with the Stanley family.

In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 73 years, Flake Swaim. Also preceding her in death were her brother Worth Reece; daughter-in-law Carol Swaim; son-in-law Ken Metzger and her granddaughter's husband Brian Haynes.

Survivors include her children - Gail Metzger, Glenda(Rudy) Pardue, Robert Swaim, Jan (Brad) Storie; her grandchildren - Lisa Haynes, Chad Pardue, Bonnie (Steve) Sloan, Lori Stinson, Bridget Swaim (Anthony Ivey), Leah Storie (Raúl Mañón) and Luke (Maggie) Storie; her great-grandchildren, Jordan (Tyler) Berube, Jesse (Jessica) Stinson, Austin Pardue, Lindsey Haynes, Caleb Sloan, Ethan Stanley, Lucas Mañón, Caroline Mañón, Lilly Mañón, Leo Storie, and Lucie Storie; and sister-in-law Doris (Dennis) Spicer.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 10:00 AM at Swaim's Baptist Church in Hamptonville, NC.

Please dress cool and casual.

If desired, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Ste 200, Mt Airy, NC 27030 or The Autism Society of North Carolina, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 100, Raleigh NC 27607.

The family would like to express our appreciation to Mountain Valley Hospice for their care of Lorene for the last two weeks of her life and to Jonesville Family Medical Center for their care over the past many years.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Swaim family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Swaim’s Baptist Church
Hamptonville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Jonesville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
William Fletcher
July 6, 2021
Praying for you all, she was a sweet, sweet lady! Love,
Carrie Spann
July 6, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss. The family is in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you in your time of sorrow.
Melva Edmisten
Friend
July 5, 2021
Gail, Glenda, Robert, Jan, and families,
I was sorry to hear of your Mom's passing, but what a blessing to have had her in your lives for so long. It wasn't that long ago that I saw her in the grocery store. I didn't realize that she was a Reece from Center Road, not far from where Leonard and I lived for several years. I remember the old Reece homeplace. All the memories you all have will bring comfort at this time as you share them with each other.
Carole Groce
July 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to Mrs. Swaim.
Gayle Brown
Friend
July 5, 2021
Deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved Mother.
Nancy Money Turnage
July 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss Gail, Lisa, Bonnie and family ! You’re in our thoughts and prayers!

Love ya ,
Mark, Sandy, Lauren and Rob
Sandy Fabian
Friend
July 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Kimberly Wilson
Friend
July 4, 2021
Gail, Glenda, Robert and Jan....so sorry for the loss of your Mom...I am sure your hearts are filled with many wonderful memories.
Mickey & Patty Comer
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results