Gail, Glenda, Robert, Jan, and families,

I was sorry to hear of your Mom's passing, but what a blessing to have had her in your lives for so long. It wasn't that long ago that I saw her in the grocery store. I didn't realize that she was a Reece from Center Road, not far from where Leonard and I lived for several years. I remember the old Reece homeplace. All the memories you all have will bring comfort at this time as you share them with each other.



Carole Groce July 5, 2021