Sherrill called to tell me of Rene's passing, and I am so sorry. She was such a sweet lady, always with a big smile, and I know that she will be missed by so many. I told Andrea and she said that for years Rene would come by and speak to her at Home Depot. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers. Mike, I remember you as a little boy; my husband was Leonard Groce, who was your Grandma Gin's brother, and Andrea is our daughter.

Carole Groce November 24, 2020