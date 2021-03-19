Lanning, Lorna Lynn Katherine Redmon
June 5, 1944 - March 16, 2021
LANNING
WALNUT COVE
Lorna Lynn Katherine Redmon Lanning, 76, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday night, March 16, 2021 at her home. Lorna was born on June 5, 1944 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to the late Elmer, Jr. and Ester M. Warren Redmon. She was a retired nurse consultant with United Healthcare. Lorna was a graduate from the class of 1965 from St. Joseph's Infirmary "Catherine Spaulding University." She was a traveling nurse, including Texas, California, Maryland, as well as North Carolina. Lorna also got to travel this beautiful country and other countries, including Nova Scotia and Mexico. She also enjoyed farming and was known as the "egg lady" with her chickens and geese. Lorna loved her many dogs and cattle. Lorna was widely known for her odd humor as well as the love of her savior, Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lorna is survived by her daughter, Lora L. Foster (Danny); granddaughter, Heather N. Harris; 2 great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Daniel; sister, Patricia A. Wheatley; nephew, Bryan Redmon (Patty); great-nephew, Tyler Redmon; great-niece, Taylor Jones; friend, Cindy Lane; her adopted family, Wilma Lane, Linda and Kenneth Hobson, Mark and Linda Lane; 4 adopted nephews; 1 adopted niece; 5 adopted great-nephews; and 2 adopted great-nieces.
There will be a 3:00 pm graveside service held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Two Old Women's Cemetery, 1185 Bray Rd., Walnut Cove, NC 27052 with Rev. Will Hemrick officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 6 – 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and facial coverings are required. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Stokes County as well as the special people that cared for Lorna.
"In the sweet bye and bye we shall meet on that beautiful shore."
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.