Mitchell, Lorraine



March 11, 1931 - October 6, 2020



Lorraine Mitchell, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Lorraine was born March 11, 1931 in Rome, GA to Charles and Emmie Bell Smith Boalch. She was of the Baptist faith.



Always deeply devoted to her family, her duties as wife and mother came before all else. She loved holidays and spending time with her children and grandchildren and especially cooking for them all.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James W. "Bill" Mitchell; and a sister, Venita Primm.



Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Essic (Preston) of Lewisville; two sons, Tom Mitchell of Alabama and Danny Mitchell of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Meredith Gomez (Manny) of Clemmons, Lorraine Fincher (Josh), Katelyn Mitchell, Daniel Mitchell (Sarah) and Will Mitchell, all of Alabama; six great-grandchildren, Brian and James Gomez of Clemmons, Joshua, Mary Kate, and Naomi Fincher and Gabriel Mitchell of Alabama.



A private graveside service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2 PM at Westlawn Garden of Memories.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AARF of Winston-Salem, 311 Harvey Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.