Louis Marion Azbart
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Azbart, Louis Marion

March 25, 1925 - June 20, 2021

Louis Marion Azbart, 96, passed away on Sunday, June 20th, 2021. "Lou" was in love with and married to Marguerite "Margo" Joan Azbart for 61 years. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 25th, 1925, to Louis Marion Azbart, Sr and Paulina Azbart. Lou served in World War II with the Navy, and went on to serve in the Coast Guard, National Guard, Army and Army Reserves for a combined 37 years. This veteran worked concurrently for the Internal Revenue Service in south Florida and Washington, DC. After retirement, he worked in real estate for 10 years. Lou enjoyed square-dancing and bowling with his wife, as well as joining her for billiard and bingo games, playing slot machines and cards with friends. He was a life-long, faithful member of the Catholic Church. The youngest of four, Lou was preceded in death by his three older sisters, Rita, Alvina, Alice. Surviving are his loving wife, Marguerite "Margo" Hart Azbart; four children, Marguerite "Bunny" Flajole, of Melbourne, Florida; Troy Morrison and wife Denise, of Jacksonville, Florida; Major Grimes and wife Patti, of Jacksonville, Florida; and Valerie Joy Fricault and husband Mark, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Mary Michelle Huskisson, Curtis Flajole, John Bracco, Kelly Scott, Nathan Grimes, Danielle Fricault and Christopher Louis Fricault; as well as eight great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 PM, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will be at Salisbury National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lou was good people as a co-worker in Fort Lauderdale.
Jack Knee
June 24, 2021
