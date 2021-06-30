I am so sorry for your loss. Lou was a wonderful and caring man, that I was honored to call my friend. I worked with Lou at PepsiCo for a very long time. After he retired we would meet up occasionally for lunch to catch up. He shared a lot of wisdom about credit and collections with me, along with a few pranks. Every Christmas he would make a trip to the candy store in Lexington to bring me a small tin of old fashion candy. Lou was a gentle giant, who was genuine and true. He will truly be missed. Thank you to his family for allowing me the opportunity to be part of his life. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May you find strength and happiness in the cherished memories of Lou!

Wendy Martin Spencer Work July 1, 2021