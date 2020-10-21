Werts, Sr., Louis
July 3, 1929 - October 12, 2020
Rev. Louis S. Werts, Sr., age 91, of Spaulding Drive, transitioned peacefully on October 12, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home and is now in God's everlasting embrace. He was born July 3, 1929 in Little Mountain, SC to the late Jesse and Lancie Werts. Rev. Werts is a graduate of Dixon Theological Seminary and holds a BA degree from Allen University in Columbia, SC. Rev. Werts was elected president of his Draper High school class three times in Newberry, South Carolina. At Allen University, Rev. Werts was an outstanding athlete in baseball, where he possessed a 95-mile per hour fastball which garnered try-outs with professional baseball teams. Rev. Werts has been a resident of Winston-Salem, NC since his late 20's, where he was well-known as a US Post Office Mail Carrier, a pastor in the AME and Baptist Churches, avid hunter, fisherman, and champion Checkers player. Werts began preaching at age 17, served as Union Bethel AME Church's Sr. pastor 1972-1985; served as New Bethel Baptist Church's Associate Pastor from 1992 until his health failed. Louis Werts was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Lillie Mae Jones; daughter, Pamela (PA); five brothers Nathaniel, Ellis, James, George, and John Werts; and one sister, Dorothy DeCarlos. Forever to cherish his memory and share his legacy of excellence with future generations are his wife of 35 years, Shirley Jones Werts of the home; sister, Lois Hixson of NJ; his children are Retired Major (USAF) Louis S. Werts, Jr. (Cheryl) of VA, Mrs. Patrenia Werts (Dr. Nnamdi "Chris") Onuoha of Lagos, Nigeria, Henrietta C. Floyd (Jeketer) and Barry W. Campbell both of W-S, NC; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives including nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, October 23. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
