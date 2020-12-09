Whiteheart, Louis
January 8, 1946 - December 7, 2020
Louis Wayne Whiteheart, 74, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Winston-Salem on January 8, 1946 to the late Herbert Clay and Alice Farmer Whiteheart. Louis was proud of his high school years spent at North Forsyth High School playing football. Louis graduated from Western Carolina University, and later completed his Master's Degree at UNCG. He met his wife, Glenda while at WCU and they were married for 49 years. He served in the US Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Louis worked most of his 32 years with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. Louis was known for story-telling about his adventures, travels, hunting and fishing. He always said "to make a long story short", then made the long story even longer. Everyone would smile and let him talk. He loved history and antiques. Louis loved his children and was proud of their accomplishments; he also loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Whiteheart; four children, Lynn Virgil (Kevin), Debra Whiteheart (Jose Piscoya), Louis Whiteheart II (Traci Weis), Matthew Whiteheart (Nicole); five grandchildren, Samuel, Evelyn, Gray, Beckett and Riley; brother, Gene Whiteheart (Pat); four grand dogs, Charlie, Winston, Parker and Kiwi. He is also survived by two special friends, David Settle and Frank Douglas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.