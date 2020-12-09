Menu
Louis Whiteheart
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
ABOUT
North Forsyth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Whiteheart, Louis

January 8, 1946 - December 7, 2020

Louis Wayne Whiteheart, 74, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Winston-Salem on January 8, 1946 to the late Herbert Clay and Alice Farmer Whiteheart. Louis was proud of his high school years spent at North Forsyth High School playing football. Louis graduated from Western Carolina University, and later completed his Master's Degree at UNCG. He met his wife, Glenda while at WCU and they were married for 49 years. He served in the US Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. Louis worked most of his 32 years with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. Louis was known for story-telling about his adventures, travels, hunting and fishing. He always said "to make a long story short", then made the long story even longer. Everyone would smile and let him talk. He loved history and antiques. Louis loved his children and was proud of their accomplishments; he also loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Whiteheart; four children, Lynn Virgil (Kevin), Debra Whiteheart (Jose Piscoya), Louis Whiteheart II (Traci Weis), Matthew Whiteheart (Nicole); five grandchildren, Samuel, Evelyn, Gray, Beckett and Riley; brother, Gene Whiteheart (Pat); four grand dogs, Charlie, Winston, Parker and Kiwi. He is also survived by two special friends, David Settle and Frank Douglas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Salem Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Louis and I were on the Hanes High School Football and Track Team. He use to practice by lifting me up with one or two arms and stretching. I ALWAYS thought of him a a great person- someone to admire. God Bless his soul- Terry Pinnix
Terry Pinnix
January 6, 2021
Zach Prager
December 12, 2020
Pat I am so sorry to hear of your loss!! I´ll be keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers!!
Marianne Choplin Addington
December 9, 2020
We were sorry to hear about Louis' passing.
Bill and Donna Ingram Hickman
December 9, 2020
