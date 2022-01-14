Menu
Louise Lee Jarvis Beeson
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Beeson, Louise Lee Jarvis

June 13, 1925 - January 13, 2022

Louise Lee Jarvis Beeson passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Kernersville, NC. She was born to the late Erma Mickey and John L. Jarvis in Winston-Salem on June 13, 1925. Mrs. Beeson was a graduate of James A. Gray High School. She retired from Western Electric after 25 years. Louise was a long-time member of Crews United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hastings Beeson. Louise is survived by a daughter, LuAnn Beeson (Steve) Cutright of Kernersville; two sons, David W. (Hilda) Beeson of Kernersville and James Marty (Gail) Beeson of Clemmons; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Cannoy (Wayne).

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15th at 1:00 pm at Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4150 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A celebration of her life will be held later. Memorials may be made to Crews United Methodist Church or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery
4150 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was deeply saddened to hear of your Mom's passing this evening. Thinking of her and all of you have brought so many sweet memories to mind of growing up as neighbors. Memories I will always cherish. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Melody Moore Hawkins
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear of your mother's passing. My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. May your memories give you peace and comfort.
Janice Nelson Ring
January 15, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Beeson family.
Bob & Carolyn Whitehead
January 14, 2022
I did not know Ms. Beeson personally; however, I felt like I knew her through all of the loving stories about her from Lu Ann. I always wanted to sit down and chat with "Mom" because she sounded like such a wonderful soul but the Lord needed her before I got my chance. I will continue to "know" her through her sweet daughter. You all are in my thoughts & prayers!
Dana Radford
Other
January 14, 2022
I am so, so sorry to read this. I love her so much and wished I had visited her. My sincere condolences to the family.
Connie Owens
January 14, 2022
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. I remember her from growing up in the neighborhood and always thought she was so beautiful. So very sorry Marty and LuAnne. Holding you in my heart. Gayle Patterson Cook
Gayle Cook
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ned and Carolyn Mabe
January 14, 2022
Tim and I are so sorry to hear of the loss of Gee-Gee. but, what a wonderful, long life she lived. And how she was loved by John and his friends. Tim is sorry he can't make it up to the funeral, but I intend to be there and hope to see you, LuAnn.
Herb Prizer
January 14, 2022
Wonderful memories of a beautiful loving lady. She was always there for all of us and we will miss her every day.
Donna Fleming Valentine
Family
January 14, 2022
