Beeson, Louise Lee JarvisJune 13, 1925 - January 13, 2022Louise Lee Jarvis Beeson passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Kernersville, NC. She was born to the late Erma Mickey and John L. Jarvis in Winston-Salem on June 13, 1925. Mrs. Beeson was a graduate of James A. Gray High School. She retired from Western Electric after 25 years. Louise was a long-time member of Crews United Methodist Church.She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hastings Beeson. Louise is survived by a daughter, LuAnn Beeson (Steve) Cutright of Kernersville; two sons, David W. (Hilda) Beeson of Kernersville and James Marty (Gail) Beeson of Clemmons; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Cannoy (Wayne).A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15th at 1:00 pm at Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4150 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A celebration of her life will be held later. Memorials may be made to Crews United Methodist Church or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/ Salem Funeral & Cremation Service120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101