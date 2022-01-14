Beeson, Louise Lee Jarvis
June 13, 1925 - January 13, 2022
Louise Lee Jarvis Beeson passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Kernersville, NC. She was born to the late Erma Mickey and John L. Jarvis in Winston-Salem on June 13, 1925. Mrs. Beeson was a graduate of James A. Gray High School. She retired from Western Electric after 25 years. Louise was a long-time member of Crews United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hastings Beeson. Louise is survived by a daughter, LuAnn Beeson (Steve) Cutright of Kernersville; two sons, David W. (Hilda) Beeson of Kernersville and James Marty (Gail) Beeson of Clemmons; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Cannoy (Wayne).
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15th at 1:00 pm at Crews United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4150 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A celebration of her life will be held later. Memorials may be made to Crews United Methodist Church or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.