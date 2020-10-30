Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Lying in State
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127
Oct
31
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Rosary Parish Center
Oct
31
Service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Rosary Parish Center
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
GUEST BOOK
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa Peterson
Friend
October 29, 2020
Charlotte, I am very sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Dave Mohr
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Charlotte, our deepest sympathies to you and your family. We keep you all in our prayers.
Kiet Ha
October 29, 2020
Heaven will be richer once Mrs Fitzgibbons enters the Gates. What a wonderful lady, husband, children and grandchildren. Sorry I missed opportunity of reconnecting with she and the rest of her family these last several years. May God bless each one with His peace. In Jesus name.