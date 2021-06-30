Menu
Louise W. Dominick
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Dominick, Louise W.

July 27, 1932 - June 25, 2021

Louise W. Dominick was born July 27, 1932 in Winston-Salem, NC and passed on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Accordius Health at Winston-Salem after an extended illness. Mrs. Dominick was a product of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System. Upon graduation from Atkins High School, she attended Russell's Business College, where she excelled as a student. She served as the church secretary at New Bethel Baptist Church for many years. As a faithful and engaged member of New Bethel, she actively participated in several groups and auxiliaries within the church. She relocated to Paterson, NJ in the early 1970s. Upon her return to Winston-Salem, she joined the staff of Consumer Credit Counseling until her retirement. Mrs. Dominick was a quiet, gentle lady who raised two gentlemen, Ronald (Priscilla) Jackson of Kernersville, NC and Donald (Laurette) Jackson of Stone Mountain, GA. She was the proud grandmother of Stephanie Jackson of Norcross, GA, Christopher (Armelia) Jackson of Mebane, NC and Khari Jackson of Richmond, VA. Christopher Davis Jackson is her only great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Roy and Lucille J. Watson. She was also preceded in death by former husbands, Odell Jackson and Bennie Dominick; brothers, Henry Haywood Hawkins and Bobby Hawkins; and sister, Maureen H. Russell. The family will receive friends 11:30am Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Hooper Funeral Home chapel with funeral services following at 12 Noon. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Accordius Health at Winston-Salem and Trellis Supportive Care. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Hooper Funeral Home chapel
NC
Jul
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were deeply saddened to hear of your mothers passing. May God be with you all at this sorrowful time .
Larry & Maryann Covington
Friend
June 30, 2021
I worked with Lou for several years at Consumer Credit Counseling. She was a rock for the staff. Always kind, always a smile. Lou was such a delight. I was blessed to know her.
Martha Apple
June 30, 2021
