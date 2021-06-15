Poindexter, Louise Smith



November 6, 1925 - June 8, 2021



Mrs. Louise Smith Poindexter, 95, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born November 6, 1925 in Forsyth County to the late Bryant Dolphus and Lucille Hilton Smith. Mrs. Poindexter was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church and retired from AT&T Western Electric. She was a former member of the Jonestown Home Extension and the VFW Auxiliary Post 9010. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and they were able to visit all 50 states. Preceding her in death was her husband, William "Bill" Sampson Poindexter. Surviving are a son, Bill Poindexter of Clemmons; daughter, Janet P. Sowers (Alan) of Lewisville; granddaughter, Dr. Kristi Sowers of Asheville and a sister, Virginia S. Sidden of Clemmons. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons with Rev. Mike Caton officiating. There will be no formal visitation. The family would like to thank Helen Coram for her many years of service taking care of Momma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. They were especially supportive and kind to Momma and the family. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Poindexter.



Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel



108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.