Scales



Belews Creek - Louziel C. Scales, 95, died Sept. 27, 2021. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2pm Sat., Oct. 2 at Perry-Spencer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2pm, with burial after at Dry Hollow Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.