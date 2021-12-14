Menu
Lowell Elmo Bradley
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huff Funeral Home
212 Main St
East Bend, NC
Bradley, Lowell Elmo

November 2, 1932 - December 11, 2021

Mr. Lowell Elmo Bradley, age 89, of Pfafftown, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Elmo was born on November 11, 1932 in Greenup County, KY.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Bradley.

Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Becky Wiles of Tobacoville and Sherry (John) Griffith of Asheville; three grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Jeffcoat of Mount Pleasant, SC, Brandi (James) Fonseca of Huntersville, and Clay (Whitney) Griffith of Louisville, KY; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service with the Pastor Thelma Jean Garten officiating and full military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1pm at Huff Funeral Home.

Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Bradley family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com.

Huff Funeral Home

East Bend
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Huff Funeral Home
212 Main St, East Bend, NC
14 Entries
Jason and I loved Mr bradley we rented from him. We loved him like family and he is greatly missed. He was always fun to be around. We send prayers to the family.
Jason and Katie price
December 16, 2021
He was always a joy to see coming in to LTD! We sure will miss seeing him come in!
LTD FARM & GARDEN
December 16, 2021
We loved Moe. Rented from him on 2 different occasions, bought many a car from him, and painted for him many times. Really enjoyed being around him, and Miss Ruby. Brought a lot of joy to us. We will miss him.
George & Kathey Newby
December 15, 2021
Mr.Bradley was a family friend for 20 +years. He was always telling jokes and had a heart of gold. He will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Katie Hauser
December 14, 2021
So sorry for the loss mr Bradley was a good man we rented from him and mrs ruby 20 +years may god have peace over the family
Jamie and Alice hauser
December 14, 2021
Becky, Tom & I are sending you and your family our love and prayers at this time. We are sorry we will not be able to attend the celebration of life for your father, but know we will be there in thought and spirit.
Tom & Kay Abbott
Friend
December 14, 2021
My deepest sympathies to his family. Elmo was someone who made the phone company a wonderful place to work.
Bert Barnes
December 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of Elmo. I enjoyed knowing Elmo from work at the "phone company". May he rest in Peace.
Gordon Casey
Work
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss he was a great man l rented from him at East Bend for about 15 years we always called him Moe praying for the family
Gwenda Hicks
December 14, 2021
Sorry to hear this. Condolences to his family.
Steven Vest
December 14, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend Elmo, you were so happy and enjoyable to work with and be around. Prayers and Deepest Condolences to all the family.
Bill Edwards
Work
December 14, 2021
Elmo was a great person to be around we had many a good time at Bell Tel He will be missed
Keith Thomas
Work
December 14, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. He was such a sweet man. He was a customer of mine for years. Love the jokes he would tell. He will be greatly missed here at the warehouse.
Carol Jarvis
December 14, 2021
Becky, we are so sorry to hear about your Dad. Our prayers are with all of you at this time. Please let us know if there is anything we can do.
Patti & Jimmy Bondurant
Friend
December 14, 2021
