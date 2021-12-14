Bradley, Lowell Elmo
November 2, 1932 - December 11, 2021
Mr. Lowell Elmo Bradley, age 89, of Pfafftown, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Elmo was born on November 11, 1932 in Greenup County, KY.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby Bradley.
Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Becky Wiles of Tobacoville and Sherry (John) Griffith of Asheville; three grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Jeffcoat of Mount Pleasant, SC, Brandi (James) Fonseca of Huntersville, and Clay (Whitney) Griffith of Louisville, KY; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service with the Pastor Thelma Jean Garten officiating and full military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1pm at Huff Funeral Home.
Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Bradley family.
.
Huff Funeral Home
East Bend
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.