Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loye Mackie Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN
Smith, Loye Mackie

March 2, 1934 - May 29, 2021

Loye Mackie Smith passed away May 29, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. Loye was born March 2, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC to Hurley D. and Jennie Shermer Mackie. She is survived by her husband, David Smith of Knoxville, TN, and several nephews. Loye was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Mackie; sisters, Maloe Reavis and Carol Mackie. Please make donations to the charity of your choice.

Fielden Funeral Home

910 Churchview St., New Market, TN 37820
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
New Market Baptist Church
TN
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
New Market Baptist Church
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fielden Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.