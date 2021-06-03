Smith, Loye Mackie
March 2, 1934 - May 29, 2021
Loye Mackie Smith passed away May 29, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. Loye was born March 2, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC to Hurley D. and Jennie Shermer Mackie. She is survived by her husband, David Smith of Knoxville, TN, and several nephews. Loye was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Mackie; sisters, Maloe Reavis and Carol Mackie. Please make donations to the charity of your choice
.
Fielden Funeral Home
910 Churchview St., New Market, TN 37820
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.