Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lucille Foster Orrell
Orrell, Lucille Foster

September 27, 1920 - October 22, 2020

Mrs. Lucille Foster Orrell, 100, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1920 in Davie County to George Leopard and Ella Barney Foster. A private graveside service will be held at Mocks United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.