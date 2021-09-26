Reich, Lucille Whisenant
April 26, 1927 - September 21, 2021
Mrs. Lucille Whisenant Reich, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Lucille was born April 26, 1927, in Forsyth Co. to Robert and Hallie Whisenant. She excelled in life as a salesperson, eventually becoming a Branch Manager for a home-sales jewelry company. Affectionately nicknamed "Tinky" because of the sounds her jewelry made when she moved, Lucille made many friends over the years due to her outgoing personality. In her later years, that trait came in handy as she worked at the information desk at Baptist Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Henry Reich, Jr., 1 brother, and 3 sisters.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Mary Charles and husband Robert of Sunset Beach; sister, JoAnn Long of Walkertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 255 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.