Lucille Whisenant Reich
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Reich, Lucille Whisenant

April 26, 1927 - September 21, 2021

Mrs. Lucille Whisenant Reich, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Lucille was born April 26, 1927, in Forsyth Co. to Robert and Hallie Whisenant. She excelled in life as a salesperson, eventually becoming a Branch Manager for a home-sales jewelry company. Affectionately nicknamed "Tinky" because of the sounds her jewelry made when she moved, Lucille made many friends over the years due to her outgoing personality. In her later years, that trait came in handy as she worked at the information desk at Baptist Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Henry Reich, Jr., 1 brother, and 3 sisters.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Mary Charles and husband Robert of Sunset Beach; sister, JoAnn Long of Walkertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 255 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pamela Alexander-Decker
September 26, 2021
