Vaughn



Winston-Salem - Lucinda C. "Luci" Vaughn, 75, passed away March 7, 2021. Viewing will be held from 1pm until 6pm Monday, March 15, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.