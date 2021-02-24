Neil, Lucretia
July 7, 1940 - February 21, 2021
Lucretia "Lou" Siewers Neil passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 with her sons by her side. Born July 7, 1940, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Charles Nathaniel and Elsie Lucretia Hines Siewers.
Lou had a strong faith, a love for animals, especially dogs, and cared deeply for her family. She lived that out through her engagement with various charities and Christian organizations, including Crisis Pregnancy Center and her church, Central Church of God. Her love of animals had her involved with rescue organizations and Therapy Dogs International, and she loved to go to Border Collie trials.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 61 years, Paul E. Neil, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Elise Bengston, her husband, Jeff, and their daughters: Maggie and Ava, of Alexandria, VA; son, Paul E. Neil III, his wife, Debbie and their children: Caroline, Paul IV, Jonathan and David, of Winston-Salem; and Charles S. Neil, his wife, Dorie, and their children: Katherine, Mary Frances, Jane and Henry, of Charlotte, NC; and many more loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25th, at Salem Cemetery in Winston-Salem, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com
Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service
1111 East Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28203
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.