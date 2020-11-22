Sieck, Lucy Ann



December 5, 2013 - November 13, 2020



Lucy Ann Sieck, age 6, gained her Angel wings on Friday, November 13, 2020, after a fierce 6-month battle with DIPG. Lucy passed in her home surrounded by her loving family.



Lucy was born on December 5th, 2013 in Winston-Salem, NC to her parents, Raegen and Brian Sieck. Lucy loved learning and playing basketball. She was an avid reader and graduated top of her Kindergarten class. Lucy was in the first grade at Vienna Elementary School. Lucy was known for her giving heart and loved to share with others.



Lucy is survived by her parents; her younger brother, Charlie Sieck; her older siblings, Kylee and Austin Sieck; her paternal grandparents, Bob and Patti Sieck; her maternal grandparents, Kyron and Marilynn Bradstrom, Steve and Patricia Tepper; her aunts and uncles, Dave and Jill Paswater, Ben and Shannon Sieck, Joel and Paula Rathbun; and many cousins; and her beloved animals, Goldilocks, Ruger, Dusty and Tiger.



In honor of Lucy's love of giving and the family's desire to support research efforts in pursuit of a cure for DIPG, Lucy provided a Tissue Donation through the Gift from a Child with collaboration from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



The family would like to extend special appreciation to the students and staff at Vienna Elementary School for the love and support shown to Lucy and the family.



Lucy's celebration of life will be held on her birthday, December 5, at 5:00pm at Vienna Elementary School car rider line.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lucy's honor to The Chad Tough Foundation to fund research needed for DIPG.



In honor of Lucy and those who loved her, please remember to Count your Rainbows.



"I love rainbows. Rainbows give happiness to everyone! It shares peace!" -Lucy Sieck



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.