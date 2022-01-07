Cavendish, Lucy



August 15, 1941 - January 4, 2022



It is with sad, yet hope-filled hearts that we share the passing of Lucy Cavendish, our beloved mom and Gran. Lucy was born August 15, 1941 in Salem, Virginia to Charles and Ruby Fischer. She married Earl Cavendish in 1958. They made their home in Roanoke, Virginia for many years. In 2010 Earl and Lucy resettled in King, NC to be closer to their daughter, Gina, and her family. Lucy was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she cherished being a part of Circle I and the monthly crew who convened to help with the newsletter. She also looked forward to playing cards at the Senior Center. Lucy was an especially talented baker, perhaps encouraged by the fact that her television was always tuned to the Food Network. Our family counts it a great blessing that we were able to enjoy her pound cake and applesauce cake at our recent Christmas gatherings. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved nothing more than simply watching the little ones play.



Lucy was a fiercely opinionated soul. She never backed down from a heated "discussion" and provided her family with endless hours of entertainment. She loved us big and loud and we are forever grateful.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings: Michael Fischer, Herbert Fischer, and Barbara Albert. Those left to share stories and treasure memories are her daughter Gina (Mike) Calloway; her grandchildren, Michela (Jon) Stevens and Ryan Calloway (Adrianna Sisk); her great-grandchildren Maggie, Silas, and Miles Stevens; other members of the Calloway family, and her nieces and nephews.



As led by Rev. Parker Haynes, we will come together to celebrate her life on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in King. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to ask all people attending the memorial service to please follow COVID guidelines and wear a mask if possible. Our family respectfully requests that memorials be made in Lucy's name to the Youth Fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 Dalton Road, King, NC 27021.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.