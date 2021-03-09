Everhart, Luella Brewer
June 22, 1921 - March 7, 2021
Mrs. Luella Everhart, 99, of Kernersville, entered the more immediate presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born June 22, 1921 in Fayetteville, NC to Robert Bascom Brewer and Flossie J. Graham Brewer. She grew up on South Poplar St. in Winston-Salem, NC and graduated from Gray High School. During WWII, she served her country as a civilian working for the military in Baltimore, MD. After the war ended, she married Henry D. Everhart, Sr. on October 4, 1946 in Winston-Salem. She joined Sprague Street Baptist Church in 1958, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir. Many years later, the church relocated to Kernersville, NC and changed the name to Century Park Baptist Church, where she remained active as long as her health permitted. Luella loved to bake and she always supported the church's Bake Sales with her delicious pound cakes and fried apples. Luella retired from Lucia Inc., after 25 years as a seamstress. She loved sewing, crocheting, reading, camping and traveling - especially trips to the beach, where she loved to fish. Luella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother, Roy Brewer. Surviving are her three sons, Henry Dalton Everhart, Jr. (Cheryl), William Edward Everhart and Robert DeWitt Everhart (Avesta); her grandchildren, Christine E. Hawkins (Jonathan), Heather E. Anderson (Randy), Melissa E. Strickland (Kelly), Jason Everhart, Daniel Everhart (Heidi), Robert DeWitt Everhart, II (Vicki), Nikki Campbell Hurst and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by John Davis (Carolyn), who was like a son to her. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown led by her good friend, Frank Harris. The family would like to thank all her caregivers at Arbor Ridge Kernersville and Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
