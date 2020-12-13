Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Luther Ray Mabe
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Mabe, Luther Ray

April 20, 1927 - December 6, 2020

Luther Ray Mabe of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2020. Ray was born in Mount Airy, NC on April 22, 1927 to James Arthur Mabe and Martha Thomas Mabe. Ray enlisted in the Navy at age 17 to serve his country during World War II. Following the war, Ray joined the Merchant Marines and while stationed in Ireland he met Catherine O'Reilly. They were married in 1955.

Together they had two children, Marie Mabe-Gibbs and Johnny Edward Mabe. In 1967 Ray began work for the USPS as a Letter Carrier and remained there until his retirement in 1993. Upon retirement, Ray's biggest joys came from traveling to Ireland with his wife Catherine, and watching his grandson Johnny play baseball.

Ray is survived by his children Marie and Ed, his grandchildren Dharma, Chelsea, and Johnny, his great-grandchildren Violet and Henry, and his sister Frances.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I just heard about Ray's passing. He was a good guy. I backed into his car once when I was a teenager when he was over visiting Dad. Ray could not have been more gracious about it! My dad, on the other hand, was pretty put out with me. He was also a good friend to my mom in later years. Lots of love to his family.
Rebecca Tise
December 24, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results