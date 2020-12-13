Mabe, Luther Ray
April 20, 1927 - December 6, 2020
Luther Ray Mabe of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2020. Ray was born in Mount Airy, NC on April 22, 1927 to James Arthur Mabe and Martha Thomas Mabe. Ray enlisted in the Navy at age 17 to serve his country during World War II. Following the war, Ray joined the Merchant Marines and while stationed in Ireland he met Catherine O'Reilly. They were married in 1955.
Together they had two children, Marie Mabe-Gibbs and Johnny Edward Mabe. In 1967 Ray began work for the USPS as a Letter Carrier and remained there until his retirement in 1993. Upon retirement, Ray's biggest joys came from traveling to Ireland with his wife Catherine, and watching his grandson Johnny play baseball.
Ray is survived by his children Marie and Ed, his grandchildren Dharma, Chelsea, and Johnny, his great-grandchildren Violet and Henry, and his sister Frances.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.