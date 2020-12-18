Menu
Lyndon Martin Wall
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Glenn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Wall, Lyndon Martin

June 7, 1934 - December 16, 2020

Lyndon Martin Wall, 86, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will be at the Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kernersville, NC.

A native of East Bend, NC, Lyndon was the husband of the late Louise Idol Wall and the son of the late Ralph Wall and Alice Blakley Wall. Lyndon grew up in the Methodist Children's Home of Winston-Salem, where he excelled in football and baseball. He received All-Star honors while playing football. Lyndon attended Forsyth Technical Community College where he received an associate's degree in electrical engineering. His career in audio-visual technology spanned nearly 40 years. Additionally, he spent more than 20 years as the football videographer for Glenn High School. Lyndon was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

Survivors include his daughter, Tara Wall Staley and husband, Michael of Kernersville, NC; son, Ralph Wall and wife, Christina of Kernersville, NC; four grandchildren, Austin Wall, Lyndon "Alex" Wall, William Staley, and Reese Staley; one sister, Elizabeth Scales of Winston-Salem, NC; one brother, Paul Wall and wife, Billie of Ocean City, MD; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Lyndon was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Jackson.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralServices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel

213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
Daughter
January 4, 2021
Daughter
January 4, 2021
When dad worked at Western Electric in the 60s
Daughter
January 4, 2021
Photos of dad through the years
Daughter
January 4, 2021
You are in my prayers. I taught with Louise and met Lynn many times. He was a blessing for sure.
Everette Martin
December 18, 2020
My thoughts and sympathy are with the Wall family. I taught with and was a friend of Lyn´s wife Louise Wall. I met Lyn through Louise. Lyn was an excellent videographer very kind person. He enjoyed many trips and beach times with his wife Louise and their dog "Doc".
Jody Sutlive
December 18, 2020
