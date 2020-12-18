Wall, Lyndon Martin
June 7, 1934 - December 16, 2020
Lyndon Martin Wall, 86, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
The family will greet friends with a walk-through visitation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will be at the Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kernersville, NC.
A native of East Bend, NC, Lyndon was the husband of the late Louise Idol Wall and the son of the late Ralph Wall and Alice Blakley Wall. Lyndon grew up in the Methodist Children's Home of Winston-Salem, where he excelled in football and baseball. He received All-Star honors while playing football. Lyndon attended Forsyth Technical Community College where he received an associate's degree in electrical engineering. His career in audio-visual technology spanned nearly 40 years. Additionally, he spent more than 20 years as the football videographer for Glenn High School. Lyndon was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Tara Wall Staley and husband, Michael of Kernersville, NC; son, Ralph Wall and wife, Christina of Kernersville, NC; four grandchildren, Austin Wall, Lyndon "Alex" Wall, William Staley, and Reese Staley; one sister, Elizabeth Scales of Winston-Salem, NC; one brother, Paul Wall and wife, Billie of Ocean City, MD; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife and parents, Lyndon was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jane Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
