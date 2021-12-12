Jessup, Lynn
November 23, 1944 - December 10, 2021
Mr. Lynn Boyd Jessup, 77 of Winston Salem, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Jessup was born on November 23, 1944, in Forsyth County to the late Boyd and Mary Gravitte Jessup. Lynn was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Mr. Jessup retired from R.J. Reynolds after many years of service. In addition to his family, Lynn had a passion for working with cattle and fixing vehicles. Left to cherish his memoires are his wife of 54 years, Glenda Hunter Jessup; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Jessup Clayton and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Caden Clayton, Jesselyn Clayton; two sisters, Sybil Breece, Ann Shropshire; a favorite Uncle and Aunt, Bailey and Marion Nunn. Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Brims Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Gerald Jones and Pastor Dean Barley. No formal visitation. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Services, Inc.
206 West Pine Street
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.