McNeil, Lynn
February 24, 1957 - March 28, 2022
Mrs. Lynn Faw McNeil, age 65, of Purlear, NC, went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 28, 2022. Lynn was born February 24, 1957 to Mae Pierce Faw and Kager Faw of Millers Creek. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and sisters; Elizabeth (Lib) Wall and Lois Faw Woodie.
She is survived by her husband; Earl Warren McNeil of the home and one son; Tyler McNeil and wife Callie of Purlear. She is also survived by her brother; Larry Faw and wife, Kathy of Millers Creek, sister; Rachel McNeal of Winston-Salem, also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Lynn is also survived by many cousins, close family and friends. Lynn attended Millers Creek and West Wilkes High School.
Lynn retired from Wilkes Regional Medical Center with over 30 years of service. She also worked for Dr. Mills prior to Wilkes Regional. Lynn was a member of Greater Vision Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 1 at 2:00 pm at Greater Vision Baptist Church with Rev. Lawson Horton and Rev. Shane Pardue officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 31 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Reins Sturdivant.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Greater Vision Baptist Church Mortgage Reduction Fund, Attn: Vickie Harris, P.O. Box 309, Millers Creek, NC 28651. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com
The family would like to say a very special Thank You to Madeline, ICU nurse who cared for Lynn and the family like one of her own, also to nurses Samantha and Hollie, Dr. Webster, Dr. Rau, Dr. Pollock and the nursing staff on 2nd Surgical for their care and attention during both of her illnesses. Also, a big Thank You to her special friends Daisy, Amy and Barbara. And to her lunch buddies since high school Loretta and Joanne and many others for their love and support to Lynn for many years.
