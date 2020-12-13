Bond, M. Gene
March 8, 1940 - December 6, 2020
M. Gene Bond, Ph.D., died on December 6, 2020.
He was born in Schenectady, NY in 1940, and was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margaret Bond; brother Everett, and twin sister Mary Ann McAulliffe (Thomas), and nephew Thomas McAulliffe.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary, kids Katie and Will Ford, along with HIS therapy granddog Huckeroo and "the girls" Lucy, Ellie, Finley, and Sawyer. Also survived by brother-in-law Jim Crew, nephews Mike & John Crew and their families, nephew Patrick McAulliffe, special cousin Frannie Hess, and close family friend Sandy Evans.
Gene received his primary and secondary education at St Joseph's Academy in Schenectady NY, graduating in 1958. Subsequently, he was educated at several universities in the United States (Georgia, New York, Ohio) and in Europe (Germany), and was awarded degrees from The Ohio State University – Bachelor of Science in Anatomy and Psychology in 1968; Master of Science in Anatomic Pathology in 1971; Master of Science in Anatomy in 1974; and a doctorate in Anatomy and Pathology in 1975.
His initial faculty posting was as an instructor in the Department of Pathology at The Ohio State University School of Medicine in 1971. Gene served as a Professor at Wake Forest University's Bowman Gray School of Medicine in the departments of Comparative Medicine; Anatomy; Neurobiology and Anatomy; and Public Health Services beginning in 1975. He was the Director of Wake Forest University's Division of Vascular Ultrasound Research from 1987 until retirement in 2003. Through his career he delivered over one hundred seventy lectures in over thirty-six countries on the use of ultrasound in detecting atherosclerosis.
A generous teacher, mentor and host Gene loved hosting friends from outside of the United States at Thanksgiving and 4th of July, giving all who attended amazing memories of his "eclectic" taste in music and love of grilling.
An academic at heart not a visit or call with Gene would go by without a deep discussion of politics, cooking, science, or gardening. Particularly with his retired medical school faculty friends or classmates from St. Joe's.
The family would like to thank Dr Francis O'Brien, Gene's trusted medical advisor, for his kindness and support. Per Gene's wishes there will be no formal service of remembrance; please spend time in your own heart reflecting his life well lived. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.