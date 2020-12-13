My sympathy to you Mary and your family. Butch was a very special friend and classmate. He loved talking about anything SJA. He had a remarkable memory and art of telling a story. I treasured his calls. Always many laughs. We had a very special class for sure. I know the nuns even liked us! You are all in my and our prayers. Take good care of yourself and stay well.

Mary Ann Millett December 13, 2020