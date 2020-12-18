Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mabel Hutchens Cranfill
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Cranfill, Mabel Hutchens

August 30, 1926 - December 16, 2020

CRANFILL

HAMPTONVILLE - Mabel Hutchens Cranfill of Hamptonville Road, age 94, passed away Wednesday, Dec.16, at Yadkin Nursing Home. Mrs. Cranfill was born on Aug. 30, 1926 in Yadkin County to the late John Henry and Gertha Shugart Hutchens. Mrs. Cranfill was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church in Hamptonville. Mrs. Cranfill was a hairdresser at Mabel's Beauty Shop in Hamptonville. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Nanny). Mrs. Cranfill was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kent Andrew Cranfill; her sisters, Virginia More and Grace H. Haire; and four brothers, John Odell Hutchens, Ralph Shugart Hutchens, Albert Clinton Hutchens and Jack Davis Hutchens. She is survived by her son, Joseph Howel Cranfill (Meme); daughter-in-law, Rebecca Cranfill; grandson, Kent Andrew "Drew" Cranfill II (Caroline), granddaughter, Renee Hartman (Tim); great-granddaughter, Haley Hartman; great-grandson Arlo Cranfill, Dorian Cranfill. Mrs. Cranfill will be available for public viewing from 11-5 PM Saturday and from 8-12 PM Sunday. Her graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery by Dr. Joey Tomlin. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Cranfill family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
NC
Dec
20
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
NC
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Our condolences to Joe, Mimi and all family members! We are praying for you during this sad time and the days to come! Love, John T. and Julia
Julia Trivette
Friend
December 20, 2020
Joseph and family, I am so sorry to hear about Mabel. I have so many special memories of her from my childhood. Keep your memories close in your heart. Prayers are with you all!
Christine Wilkins
Christine Wilkins
Friend
December 19, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mabel. I remember all the times being around Mabel as a friend of Kent. She was always welcoming and friendly and treated me as one of her own. She was a dear lady and will be missed.
Jerry Swaim
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss, she was a great woman and hair dresser.
Dawn Sale
Friend
December 18, 2020
joseph sorry for your loss always enjoyed the times I saw her she was good to my dad and I will always appreciate her that
eddie wooten
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Joseph, so sorry for the loss of your beautiful and kind Mom. She will be terribly missed. She was always a joy to be around from the time we were in grade school until the more recent trips to Cherokee. Mabel served her community in so many ways, including being a wonderful scout leader, band Mom, and providing advice at her salon. May she rest in peace.
Nancy Money Turnage
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear this! Mabel will surely be missed!
Christopher Medley
Family
December 18, 2020
Mabel will be missed by many who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all who knew and loved her.
Cindy & Tony Martin
Family
December 18, 2020
Mable was a great freind I loved her like a second mom .She will be missed greatly , loved her dearly. Nub Shore .
Nub Wayne Shore
December 18, 2020
Mabel was quite a woman and my friend. She helped me learn about the history of her family. She will be missed.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
December 17, 2020
Joe, Meme & Family,
You have our sincere sympathy in the passing of your mother. I have prayed for her daily and will miss sending cards to her. May God grant you peace and comfort in knowing she is with the Lord.
Hardin & Emmy Bullin
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Kathy Hughes
December 17, 2020
Mabel was a sweet lady , loved her , enjoyed our time spent together in the salon
Tina Hall
Friend
December 17, 2020
Sending prayers and peace...
Sarah Mackie
Friend
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results