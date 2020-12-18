Cranfill, Mabel Hutchens
August 30, 1926 - December 16, 2020
CRANFILL
HAMPTONVILLE - Mabel Hutchens Cranfill of Hamptonville Road, age 94, passed away Wednesday, Dec.16, at Yadkin Nursing Home. Mrs. Cranfill was born on Aug. 30, 1926 in Yadkin County to the late John Henry and Gertha Shugart Hutchens. Mrs. Cranfill was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church in Hamptonville. Mrs. Cranfill was a hairdresser at Mabel's Beauty Shop in Hamptonville. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (Nanny). Mrs. Cranfill was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kent Andrew Cranfill; her sisters, Virginia More and Grace H. Haire; and four brothers, John Odell Hutchens, Ralph Shugart Hutchens, Albert Clinton Hutchens and Jack Davis Hutchens. She is survived by her son, Joseph Howel Cranfill (Meme); daughter-in-law, Rebecca Cranfill; grandson, Kent Andrew "Drew" Cranfill II (Caroline), granddaughter, Renee Hartman (Tim); great-granddaughter, Haley Hartman; great-grandson Arlo Cranfill, Dorian Cranfill. Mrs. Cranfill will be available for public viewing from 11-5 PM Saturday and from 8-12 PM Sunday. Her graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery by Dr. Joey Tomlin. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Cranfill family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.