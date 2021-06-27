Menu
Mabel Louise Hall
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Hall, Mabel Louise

May 22, 1931 - June 23, 2021

Mabel Louise Jones Hall, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Mabel was born on May 22, 1931, in Henderson County to the late W. Mac Jones and Ruby Hood Jones. She was a graduate of Wake Forest University, class of 1953. Throughout her life, she lived in Hendersonville, NC, Belleville, Ill., Meridian, MS and 27 years in Cincinnati, OH before retiring to Lewisville, NC to be near her family in Burlington. Mabel enjoyed Wake Forest football and basketball and attended many games as long as she could. She was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church since 1988 and delivered Meals on Wheels, the Coliseum route, for 19 years. One of her favorite times was Sunday lunch after church with friends Lynda and Leon Phillips, Beth and Carroll Haire, Richard, Regina and Christian King, and Patty Stockner. She also enjoyed time spent playing bridge with numerous friends over the years. For the last four months of her life, Mabel was lovingly cared for by the Rev. David Fuentes and wife Rosita as part of their life-long mission work. David preaches to South America, in Spanish, three times a week via internet. David and Rosita will sing at the memorial service as well as Rev. Christa Warise. In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Jones of Hendersonville and Mac Hood Jones and wife Nancy of Burlington. Mabel is survived by her husband of 66 years, Maurice Hall; niece, Melissa Rudder; nephew, Webster Jones and wife Jane of Burlington; and cousin, Linda Helton of Asheville. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at West Side Baptist Church, with Rev. Christa Warise officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
West Side Baptist Church
595 S Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.