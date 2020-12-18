Menu
Mabel Apple Huffines
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Huffines, Mabel Apple

May 8, 1925 - December 16, 2020

Mabel Apple Huffines, 95, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Friends Homes Guilford. Mrs. Huffines was born on May 8, 1925 in Guilford County to the late Jesse and Iola Apple. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Paul Huffines, Sr, her sisters, Inez Apple Fogleman Strader and Allene Apple Fogleman; and her brother, Lester Vernon Apple. Survivors include daughter, Paula Huffines; son, Jim Huffines, Jr and wife Sue; granddaughter, Courtney Huffines Fischer and husband Bill; grandson, Paul Huffines, III; great-granddaughter, Presley Fischer; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Friends Homes Guilford for their ongoing care and support of Mabel and Paul over the past sixteen years, and also express appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for their care.

Memorials may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund or Resident Assistance Fund at Friends Homes Guilford, 925 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings will be limited to a family only graveside service. Rev. Dr. Don Clement will officiate.

Forbis and Dick - Guilford Chapel is handling the arrangements for the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
