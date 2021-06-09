Hoots, Madeline Eller
April 3, 1931 - June 5, 2021
Madeline Eller Hoots passed away June 5th, 2021 at the age of 90. Madeline lived a vibrant life centered around her family and filled with compassion for others. Madeline planned family gatherings over the holidays, and her annual July 4th cookouts to view the local fireworks were a neighborhood favorite. Madeline enjoyed doing the daily word jumbles in the newspaper, as well as playing cards and Yahtzee with family and friends. Above all else, Madeline valued her faith and her family. She especially loved to sing in the Love's United Methodist Church choir with her sister, Anne, and was a soloist for multiple church services and weddings in her earlier days. She attended all of her son's sporting events and was an avid Duke and NC State football and basketball fan. Madeline doted on her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who lovingly knew her as "Mimi." One of her favorite pastimes was face-timing with her great-grandchildren while they sang to her husband, Ramon. Madeline was the glue that kept her family close and she was always the first to care for an ailing family member. She was the epitome of a mom, self-sacrificing, loving, supportive and generous. Her wit and sense of humor was endearing to all she met. Madeline's devotion to family, compassion for others and wise advice will be greatly missed.
Madeline was born on April 3, 1931 in Winston-Salem, NC to Mathis and Maie Eller, the fifth of six children. Madeline graduated from Mineral Springs High School and attended Draughon's Business College. She married the love of her life, Ramon Hoots, on August 15, 1951. After graduation, Madeline worked at Wachovia Bank and in later years as a bookkeeper for Eller Furniture and Huff Furniture stores.
Madeline is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Ramon, of Winston-Salem; her sons Ron (Fran) of Cleveland, OH and Steve (Laurie) of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren Lauren (Rob) Chaney, Logan (Madeline) Hoots, Carter (Jordan) Hoots, Matt Hoots and Kathryn Hoots; and her great-grandchildren Emma and Nolan Chaney and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Following a private graveside service, a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 12 at 12:00 p.m. at Loves United Methodist Church in Walkertown, NC. Visitation will be held Friday, June 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Salem Funeral and Cremation Services, 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Loves United Methodist Church (3020 Main St, Walkertown, NC 27051) or the charity of your choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.