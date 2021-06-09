Menu
Madeline Eller Hoots
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Hoots, Madeline Eller

April 3, 1931 - June 5, 2021

Madeline Eller Hoots passed away June 5th, 2021 at the age of 90. Madeline lived a vibrant life centered around her family and filled with compassion for others. Madeline planned family gatherings over the holidays, and her annual July 4th cookouts to view the local fireworks were a neighborhood favorite. Madeline enjoyed doing the daily word jumbles in the newspaper, as well as playing cards and Yahtzee with family and friends. Above all else, Madeline valued her faith and her family. She especially loved to sing in the Love's United Methodist Church choir with her sister, Anne, and was a soloist for multiple church services and weddings in her earlier days. She attended all of her son's sporting events and was an avid Duke and NC State football and basketball fan. Madeline doted on her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who lovingly knew her as "Mimi." One of her favorite pastimes was face-timing with her great-grandchildren while they sang to her husband, Ramon. Madeline was the glue that kept her family close and she was always the first to care for an ailing family member. She was the epitome of a mom, self-sacrificing, loving, supportive and generous. Her wit and sense of humor was endearing to all she met. Madeline's devotion to family, compassion for others and wise advice will be greatly missed.

Madeline was born on April 3, 1931 in Winston-Salem, NC to Mathis and Maie Eller, the fifth of six children. Madeline graduated from Mineral Springs High School and attended Draughon's Business College. She married the love of her life, Ramon Hoots, on August 15, 1951. After graduation, Madeline worked at Wachovia Bank and in later years as a bookkeeper for Eller Furniture and Huff Furniture stores.

Madeline is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Ramon, of Winston-Salem; her sons Ron (Fran) of Cleveland, OH and Steve (Laurie) of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren Lauren (Rob) Chaney, Logan (Madeline) Hoots, Carter (Jordan) Hoots, Matt Hoots and Kathryn Hoots; and her great-grandchildren Emma and Nolan Chaney and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Following a private graveside service, a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 12 at 12:00 p.m. at Loves United Methodist Church in Walkertown, NC. Visitation will be held Friday, June 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Salem Funeral and Cremation Services, 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Loves United Methodist Church (3020 Main St, Walkertown, NC 27051) or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Loves United Methodist Church
Walkertown, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Mr. Hoots, Ronnie and Steve. Very sorry to here of Mrs. Hoots passing. I remember how nice she was to us kids going back to Polo Rd days, good memories. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim Holt
Friend
June 10, 2021
No, I didn't know her or her family, but was a legacy she has left to you all! She not only was here for 90 years, but she made a difference! I wish I could have known her!
Phyllis Redding
June 9, 2021
