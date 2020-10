Dempski, Madeline Rose Pasco



April 19, 1941 - October 11, 2020



Madeline Rose Pasco Dempski of Winston-Salem died October 11, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Madeline was born on April 19, 1941 to the late Jim Pasco and Mary Pannak Pasco in Somerville, NJ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Herman Grissler; husband, Stanley Dempski; daughter, Karen Legard; and son, Stanley Dempski, Jr. Surviving are daughters, Rosanna Harrington (Don), Helen Shane (Kevin), and Michele Grissler; sons, Steven Dempski, Kevin Grissler (Lisa), Michael Dempski, and Mathew Dempski (Heather); 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Friday, October 16th from 6 pm-8 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons, 2849 Middlebrook Drive. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.