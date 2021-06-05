Menu
Malcom Wayne Crawford
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Crawford, Malcom Wayne

May 8, 1937 - June 3, 2021

Mr. Malcom Wayne Crawford, 84, of Kernersville, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born May 8, 1937 in Austin, TX to Albert Malcom Crawford and Martha Doris Piper Crawford. Mr. Crawford served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a man of God with a heart of gold. A member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville, he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. Mr. Crawford loved "cutting the rug" and "swinging the club" and to those close to him, a "God Bless You" was more than words. In Pop's language it meant "I Love You." He was preceded in death by his grandson, Mason Hunter. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Patsy Anne Larson Crawford; three daughters, Debbie Cornatzer, Penny Bottoms and Shauna Hunter (Brad); three sons, Wayne Crawford (Tori), Brad Crawford and Mitchell Crawford (Refaye); eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Kernersville with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Entombment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shepherd's Center of Kernersville or to First Baptist Church of Kernersville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel

3950 Macy Grove Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Kernersville
401 Oakhurst St., Kernersville, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
