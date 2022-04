Caldwell



Winston-Salem - Mamie Caldwell passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021. Family visitation will be 11:00 am-12:00 pm and service will begin at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Mercy Seat Holy Church. Interment VA Cemetery (Gilmore).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.