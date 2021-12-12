Menu
Mamie Geneva Uzzell Johnson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Johnson, Mamie Geneva Uzzell

January 26, 1938 - December 9, 2021

Mrs. Mamie Geneva Uzzell Johnson was born January 26, 1938 in Elroy, North Carolina, to the late Nester and Mamie G. Stewart Uzzell. She was a graduate of Central High School in Goldsboro, North Carolina and retired from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Spiritually, she was a member of Praise Assembly Church. Mrs. Johnson departed this life Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Clarence E. Johnson Sr. of the home; children, Quintin Uzzell (Teretha) of Goldsboro, NC, Ronald Uzzell of Apex, NC, Clarence Johnson, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Fredricksburg, VA and Michelle Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 12:30pm Monday December 13, 2021 at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-12:30pm at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center
NC
Dec
13
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center
NC
