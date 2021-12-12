Johnson, Mamie Geneva Uzzell
January 26, 1938 - December 9, 2021
Mrs. Mamie Geneva Uzzell Johnson was born January 26, 1938 in Elroy, North Carolina, to the late Nester and Mamie G. Stewart Uzzell. She was a graduate of Central High School in Goldsboro, North Carolina and retired from Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Spiritually, she was a member of Praise Assembly Church. Mrs. Johnson departed this life Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Clarence E. Johnson Sr. of the home; children, Quintin Uzzell (Teretha) of Goldsboro, NC, Ronald Uzzell of Apex, NC, Clarence Johnson, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Fredricksburg, VA and Michelle Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 12:30pm Monday December 13, 2021 at Christ Kingdom Building Worship Center. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-12:30pm at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.