Turner, Mamie Severt
March 28, 1934 - November 9, 2020
Germanton - Mrs. Mamie Severt Turner, 86, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born March 28, 1934 in Ashe County to the late John Gaither Severt and Saddie Nell Mash Severt. Mamie was a beautician for over 30 years. She loved her family and her neighbors, and genuinely cared for everyone. Mamie enjoyed knitting afghans, and cooking "big" Sunday dinners for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Edsil Turner, four brothers, and five sisters. She is survived by her two children: one daughter, Denise Jenkins (Jerry), a son, Steve Turner (Sue); two grandchildren, Jennifer Grigg (Jody), Jeremy Decker (Christina); three great-grandchildren, Keaton, Julianne, and Joelle. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park. Due to the limitations on the number of people for services at this time, the family will have a private visitation at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. A special Thank you to Trellis Supportive Care and Priddy Manor for their special attention shown to Mrs. Turner during her time of need. Online condolences may be directed to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.