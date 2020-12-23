Menu
Mannie Archie Hardin Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Carver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Hardin, Jr., Mannie Archie

December 21, 1943 - December 20, 2020

Mr. Mannie "Jiggy" Archie Hardin, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Winston-Salem, NC. Mannie Hardin, Jr. was born in Winston Salem, NC on December 21, 1943. He graduated from Carver High School in 1967; later that year he entered the US ARMY right after graduating high school. He was employed with RJ Reynolds for 35 years until his retirement. He was also a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served on the usher board, trustee board, and kitchen board. He was a devoted and absolutely loving member of The Carolina Cruisers Motorcycle Club and Winston-Salem Lake Golf Association. Mannie Hardin, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Hardy and Mannie Hardin, Sr.; one brother, Claude Hardin; and one daughter, Malia Hardin. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving, devoted wife, Mrs. Veralyn Denise Hardin; his loving, devoted son, Rodney Hardin; loving, devoted daughter, Renee Campbell all of Winston Salem, NC; three siblings, Henry Hardin, Mary Lee Cook, and Bernard (Willie Mae) Hardin all of Winston Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Chardonoe't and Caméron Campbell, Justyn Hardin, and Apiffany Craven; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020. Private burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Mannie was a great friend and wonderful man . RIP brother.
David Snow
December 24, 2020
My Deepest Condolences to the family. Jiggy and I spent great times on the golf courses.
Eugene Campbell
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to to the Hardin family. I pray that God will comfort you and give you the strength you need during this difficult time.
Beverly Linville
December 23, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family.
Ms H Harris
December 23, 2020
RJR FRIENDS
Henry, Watson
December 23, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to Rodney, my Best Friend. Mr. Hardin's love and gratitude will never be forgotten. May God be with you and may the Heavens smile upon you all during this difficult time. J
Jonathan A. Smith
December 23, 2020
My heart go out to the Hardin family. I will never forget the times we shared as kids Your cousin Walt
Walt Henderson
December 23, 2020
Sending my Heartfelt Sympathy in the passing of Ziggy! Praying for you my friend Denise. Call me 336)918-7428
Siberia Hood
December 23, 2020
