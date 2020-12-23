Hardin, Jr., Mannie Archie
December 21, 1943 - December 20, 2020
Mr. Mannie "Jiggy" Archie Hardin, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Winston-Salem, NC. Mannie Hardin, Jr. was born in Winston Salem, NC on December 21, 1943. He graduated from Carver High School in 1967; later that year he entered the US ARMY right after graduating high school. He was employed with RJ Reynolds for 35 years until his retirement. He was also a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served on the usher board, trustee board, and kitchen board. He was a devoted and absolutely loving member of The Carolina Cruisers Motorcycle Club and Winston-Salem Lake Golf Association. Mannie Hardin, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Hardy and Mannie Hardin, Sr.; one brother, Claude Hardin; and one daughter, Malia Hardin. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving, devoted wife, Mrs. Veralyn Denise Hardin; his loving, devoted son, Rodney Hardin; loving, devoted daughter, Renee Campbell all of Winston Salem, NC; three siblings, Henry Hardin, Mary Lee Cook, and Bernard (Willie Mae) Hardin all of Winston Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Chardonoe't and Caméron Campbell, Justyn Hardin, and Apiffany Craven; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held from 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020. Private burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.