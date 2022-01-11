Turkaly, Marc Anthony
August 27, 1941 - January 9, 2022
Mr. Marc Anthony Turkaly, 80, of Winston-Salem passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Mr. Turkaly was born in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to the late Mark J. Turkaly and Katherine Lovrencevic Turkaly on August 27, 1941. Marc was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and was a past grand knight of Knights of Columbus. Marc served his country in the United States Navy in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller. Marc loved his family and especially his wife, Beverly of 59 years. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Baker. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Turkaly; children, Connie Blackwell (Tim) and Mark Turkaly (Michelle); grandchildren, Eric and Matthew Katsamas, Melissa Blackwell, Kyle Taylor, Natalie, Madison, Alex, and Catherine Seskar. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.