Marc Anthony Turkaly
Turkaly, Marc Anthony

August 27, 1941 - January 9, 2022

Mr. Marc Anthony Turkaly, 80, of Winston-Salem passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Mr. Turkaly was born in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to the late Mark J. Turkaly and Katherine Lovrencevic Turkaly on August 27, 1941. Marc was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and was a past grand knight of Knights of Columbus. Marc served his country in the United States Navy in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller. Marc loved his family and especially his wife, Beverly of 59 years. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Baker. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Turkaly; children, Connie Blackwell (Tim) and Mark Turkaly (Michelle); grandchildren, Eric and Matthew Katsamas, Melissa Blackwell, Kyle Taylor, Natalie, Madison, Alex, and Catherine Seskar. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-, NC
Jan
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
1730 Link Road, Winston-, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marc was one of the best and most genuine of men that I've ever had the privilege of knowing. Marc, GOD grant you eternal rest in his arms. Blessing and peace to Marc and all his family.
Vince Higgins
Friend
January 12, 2022
My thoughts and prayers for the family. I knew Marc from his work at the airline. He was so nice and respectful to everyone who walked through the doors. He was our first point of contact and his upbeat and friendly attitude made the day better. He was like family there and missed after retiring. He was truly a great man.
Deanna Murphy
Work
January 12, 2022
