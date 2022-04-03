Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcus Owens
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
Owens, Marcus

December 31, 1977 - March 28, 2022

Marcus Lamont Owens, 44, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 31, 1977. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School, class of 1996. He was a member of Greater Destiny Impact Center where he served as an administrator. Marcus was a manager at McDonald's for over 24 years. Marcus enjoyed going to church, shopping, cooking and spending time with his family, friends, and godchildren. He left to cherish his memories his mother Elaine Holland; his siblings: Donald Hairston, Marcos Owens, Dwight Holland, Jr., Jeresa Holland; nieces and nephews: Kiana, Marcos, Jr, Jaheim, Ahmaryah, Sirzion, Derrick, Zakaria, Jayelen, and Ellijah. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Monday April 4th, at Greater Destiny Impact Center with Apostle Elect Tommy Moss, Jr. officiating the services.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.