Owens, Marcus



December 31, 1977 - March 28, 2022



Marcus Lamont Owens, 44, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 31, 1977. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School, class of 1996. He was a member of Greater Destiny Impact Center where he served as an administrator. Marcus was a manager at McDonald's for over 24 years. Marcus enjoyed going to church, shopping, cooking and spending time with his family, friends, and godchildren. He left to cherish his memories his mother Elaine Holland; his siblings: Donald Hairston, Marcos Owens, Dwight Holland, Jr., Jeresa Holland; nieces and nephews: Kiana, Marcos, Jr, Jaheim, Ahmaryah, Sirzion, Derrick, Zakaria, Jayelen, and Ellijah. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Monday April 4th, at Greater Destiny Impact Center with Apostle Elect Tommy Moss, Jr. officiating the services.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 3, 2022.