Angell, Margaret
May 6, 1943 - September 20, 2021
Pfafftown - Margaret Bowen Angell, 78, of Pfafftown, passed away peacefully Monday, September 20, 2021.
Mrs. Angell was born on May 6, 1943, in Forsyth County, to the late Lennis Williams Bowen and Sidney Kelly Bowen. She enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, and camping with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Sue Bowen, and three brothers: Ralph Bowen, Johnny Bowen, and Elwood Bowen.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 57 years, Albert "Abby" D. Angell; her daughter, Kelly Sells (Joe); her son, Chris Angell (Michele); her brother, Tony Bowen (Elaine); her grandchildren, Heather Blizek (Ryan), Kristian Blackburn (Fiancé Caralynn Disher), Austin Angell, Aaron Angell; and her great-granddaughter, Liberty Blizek.
Family will receive friends Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM; service will follow at 3:00 PM. Interment will be at Forsyth Memorial Park, Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Baptist Mission Church C/O Linwood Martin, 141 Glen Brook Lane, King, NC 27021.
Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.