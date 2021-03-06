Crotts, Margaret (Margo) Jackson
May 12, 1933 - March 4, 2021
Margaret (Margo) Ann Jackson Crotts, 87, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in Champaign, Illinois on May 12, 1933 to Chester Oscar Olaf Jackson and Beulah May Firkins. She attended Northern Illinois University and received her degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Physical Education in 1955. She taught first grade in Champaign, IL and attended the University of Illinois Wesley Foundation where she met her husband, Marcus (Mark) Crotts. They were married on February 23, 1957 and started their life together in Winston-Salem. Margo and Mark had two children, Van and Laura, and she became a devoted mother and community volunteer. Margo was a loving and dedicated wife to her husband Mark for 62 years until he passed away in 2019. She provided him with vital support and encouragement as he founded and managed Crotts & Saunders Engineering for over 50 years. She was also an important social partner during their involvement in professional and civic organizations. They attended 35 Rotary International Conventions together, where she volunteered at the IFFR (International Fellowship of Flying Rotarians) booth and warmly greeted friends, old and new. They were inducted into Rotary's Arch Klumph Society in 2016. She was a long-time member of the First United Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, where she sang in the choir and served in many leadership roles. Margo's lifelong love of travel began with a trip to Europe following her college graduation. She greatly enjoyed attending international meetings with Mark and particularly looked forward to her regular trips to Ecuador with Associated Artists of Winston-Salem. Mark and Margo's home on Gomar Lane was always filled with beautiful art from Ecuador and by local artists. During Mark and Margo's frequent travels, they made friends all around the world and maintained active social lives abroad and at home. She was an excellent conversationalist, friendly, and could always put people at ease. Margo was a voracious reader, avid art collector, and enthusiastic shopper. Her personal style included bold patterns, statement jewelry, and bright and happy colors - especially blue, her favorite color. She loved attending and watching college sports, even if her team wasn't playing. On most Saturday mornings, she could be found with Mark eating breakfast at "The Diner" and often cheering on Mark while he ran a local 5K. One word that best-described Margo's warm spirit is generous. She supported good causes and showed her love by giving thoughtfully-selected gifts. Her generosity was truly exceptional and she cared deeply for her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Bowman Crotts, her son Van Jackson Crotts, her brother Willard Lewis Jackson, and infant granddaughter Elizabeth Palmer Crotts. She is survived by her daughter Laura Crotts Paschall and her husband Jay of Hickory, NC, sister Mary Jackson Monson of Clemmons, NC, sister-in-law Ruth Maase Jackson of Auburn, CA, daughter-in-law Sally Rogers Crotts of Winston-Salem, NC, treasured grandchildren Marcus Rogers Crotts, Jesse Marvin Paschall IV, and Olivia Catherine Paschall, and special nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 (www.trelllissupport.org
