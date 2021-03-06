Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret "Margo" Crotts
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Crotts, Margaret (Margo) Jackson

May 12, 1933 - March 4, 2021

Margaret (Margo) Ann Jackson Crotts, 87, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in Champaign, Illinois on May 12, 1933 to Chester Oscar Olaf Jackson and Beulah May Firkins. She attended Northern Illinois University and received her degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Physical Education in 1955. She taught first grade in Champaign, IL and attended the University of Illinois Wesley Foundation where she met her husband, Marcus (Mark) Crotts. They were married on February 23, 1957 and started their life together in Winston-Salem. Margo and Mark had two children, Van and Laura, and she became a devoted mother and community volunteer. Margo was a loving and dedicated wife to her husband Mark for 62 years until he passed away in 2019. She provided him with vital support and encouragement as he founded and managed Crotts & Saunders Engineering for over 50 years. She was also an important social partner during their involvement in professional and civic organizations. They attended 35 Rotary International Conventions together, where she volunteered at the IFFR (International Fellowship of Flying Rotarians) booth and warmly greeted friends, old and new. They were inducted into Rotary's Arch Klumph Society in 2016. She was a long-time member of the First United Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, where she sang in the choir and served in many leadership roles. Margo's lifelong love of travel began with a trip to Europe following her college graduation. She greatly enjoyed attending international meetings with Mark and particularly looked forward to her regular trips to Ecuador with Associated Artists of Winston-Salem. Mark and Margo's home on Gomar Lane was always filled with beautiful art from Ecuador and by local artists. During Mark and Margo's frequent travels, they made friends all around the world and maintained active social lives abroad and at home. She was an excellent conversationalist, friendly, and could always put people at ease. Margo was a voracious reader, avid art collector, and enthusiastic shopper. Her personal style included bold patterns, statement jewelry, and bright and happy colors - especially blue, her favorite color. She loved attending and watching college sports, even if her team wasn't playing. On most Saturday mornings, she could be found with Mark eating breakfast at "The Diner" and often cheering on Mark while he ran a local 5K. One word that best-described Margo's warm spirit is generous. She supported good causes and showed her love by giving thoughtfully-selected gifts. Her generosity was truly exceptional and she cared deeply for her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Bowman Crotts, her son Van Jackson Crotts, her brother Willard Lewis Jackson, and infant granddaughter Elizabeth Palmer Crotts. She is survived by her daughter Laura Crotts Paschall and her husband Jay of Hickory, NC, sister Mary Jackson Monson of Clemmons, NC, sister-in-law Ruth Maase Jackson of Auburn, CA, daughter-in-law Sally Rogers Crotts of Winston-Salem, NC, treasured grandchildren Marcus Rogers Crotts, Jesse Marvin Paschall IV, and Olivia Catherine Paschall, and special nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 (www.trelllissupport.org). Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Margo and I were close friends in College (NIU). We were Sorority sister´s both Studying to be Physical Education teachers. We had some great times and memories and have stayed in contact through the years.
Lois Gordon, Galena, IL
March 10, 2021
She was a friend of my parents and an encouraging role model for me at First United Church of Christ. A lovely and gracious lady. Will continue to lift your family up in prayer.
Debbie Sides Hayes
March 10, 2021
Thoughts, prayers and love to the family.
wanda Moser
March 9, 2021
What a delightful lady Margo was! I loved chatting with her at Rotary events and Wake Forest basketball games.
Jenny Braswell
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Margo passing away. There are many great memories I have of her and Marcus at the Central YMCA and at Rotary functions. They were great supporters of both of those organizations and never failed to give a helping hand. Margo will be missed......a wonderful legacy remains and will be cherished by many. Prayers to her loved ones.
Dana Marske
March 8, 2021
Mrs Crotts.you were a wonderful person.i was your window washer for decades. you will be missed greatly by those who knew you.RIP my friend
Lloyd Denny
March 7, 2021
My since sympathy to Margo´s remaining. My mother was Viola Crotts Vogler, first cousin to Marcus. I remembering attending Crotts Reunions at her house. Those were truly fun and happy days. She was always so personable and a very special lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Linda Vogler Nichols
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about Margo´s passing. She was a wonderful person who will be missed by many!
Linda Weaver
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results