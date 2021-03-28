Ehlers, Margaret "Margo"
April 27, 1947 - March 26, 2021
Margaret "Margo" Ehlers, 73, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. She was born on April 27, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ to William Joseph Murphy of PA and Julia T. Murphy of NJ. Above and beyond everything she deeply loved her husband and her family. They were the source of her joy, happiness, and pride. Volunteering was always an important part of her community involvement. Margo taught typing at a therapeutic half-way program at Wayne Hospital in NJ; Design Review Committee at Countryside, VA; and Pet Therapy at Shattalon Nursing Home, KBR Hospice Home, and Cancer Services in Winston-Salem, NC. She founded the Crafton Creek Woman's Club in Lewisville, NC. Margo graduated from St. Edmunds Preparatory High School. Over her lifetime she worked as a beautician in NY, Bankers Trust, N.Y. Telephone in Manhattan, C&P Telephone in Baltimore, MD, and Sterling Psychiatric Group in Sterling, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William J. Murphy, Jr. Surviving are her husband, Thomas L. Ehlers, Jr.; son, Thomas L. Ehlers, III; daughter, Kelly Ehlers Suggs (C. Jared Suggs); grandchildren, Kaitlin Ehlers-Volpe and Camden Suggs; sister, Janet Flaherty; sister-in-law, Patricia Murphy; and many nieces and nephews. Margo will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her. A private celebration of life will be held at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Interment will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, 485 E. Half Day Rd. Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.