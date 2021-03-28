Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret "Margo" Ehlers
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Ehlers, Margaret "Margo"

April 27, 1947 - March 26, 2021

Margaret "Margo" Ehlers, 73, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. She was born on April 27, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ to William Joseph Murphy of PA and Julia T. Murphy of NJ. Above and beyond everything she deeply loved her husband and her family. They were the source of her joy, happiness, and pride. Volunteering was always an important part of her community involvement. Margo taught typing at a therapeutic half-way program at Wayne Hospital in NJ; Design Review Committee at Countryside, VA; and Pet Therapy at Shattalon Nursing Home, KBR Hospice Home, and Cancer Services in Winston-Salem, NC. She founded the Crafton Creek Woman's Club in Lewisville, NC. Margo graduated from St. Edmunds Preparatory High School. Over her lifetime she worked as a beautician in NY, Bankers Trust, N.Y. Telephone in Manhattan, C&P Telephone in Baltimore, MD, and Sterling Psychiatric Group in Sterling, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William J. Murphy, Jr. Surviving are her husband, Thomas L. Ehlers, Jr.; son, Thomas L. Ehlers, III; daughter, Kelly Ehlers Suggs (C. Jared Suggs); grandchildren, Kaitlin Ehlers-Volpe and Camden Suggs; sister, Janet Flaherty; sister-in-law, Patricia Murphy; and many nieces and nephews. Margo will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her. A private celebration of life will be held at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Interment will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, 485 E. Half Day Rd. Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Tom, When we first moved into Crafton Creek, you and Margo were the first neighbors that we met. The two of you were always so kind and Margo's smile was so beautiful. She will be missed, but she is in heaven and we will see her again. God bless you all as you go through this time. David, Rheta
David & Rheta Monroe
April 8, 2021
American Legion Post 522
March 30, 2021
Although our hearts are aching, we will always remember Margo with Love and Joy Prayers for Tom, TJ, Kelly, Kaitlin and Camron
With love, Pat, Tom and Chris
March 29, 2021
Glenn Cantrell & Kenneth Cope
March 29, 2021
Your mom was loved and respected . She will be missed so much.
Lynda j murray
March 29, 2021
We will always remember her beautiful smile that could light up a room. We miss and love her. According to God´s word she is walking on streets of gold singing with the angels!
Sam & Dixie
March 29, 2021
Our hearts are truly broken. The loss is huge. Can only imagine what each of you feel. I´m praying the best I can! I know God hears. My daughter said to let this Iife,Margo, and all she means, along with her passing, show us something we can use to understand and make the most of this existence . She did that so well. We love and care greatly for you! Great love, Lynn and Steve Whitley
Steven Whitley
March 28, 2021
Tom, Dianne and I were sorry to hear of Margos passing. I know you and your family will miss her greatly. Lewisville Baptist will always remember the beautiful organ that you and Margo donated to our church. Someone plays it every Sunday and the music from it is absolutely beautiful.
Rudy Simmons
March 28, 2021
Met again many years after graduating from St. Edmund HS in 1965 and was like we had only missed a few month. Rest in Peace Margo
Barbara Ann Cerame
March 28, 2021
We will definitely Miss Margo. She was a Shining Light to our neighborhood she was always there to help someone. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time
Ron and Shirley Bailey
March 28, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Ginger Inge
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results