Our hearts are truly broken. The loss is huge. Can only imagine what each of you feel. I´m praying the best I can! I know God hears. My daughter said to let this Iife,Margo, and all she means, along with her passing, show us something we can use to understand and make the most of this existence . She did that so well. We love and care greatly for you! Great love, Lynn and Steve Whitley

Steven Whitley March 28, 2021