Margaret Frances Moorefield Lawson
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Lawson, Margaret Frances Moorefield

November 20, 1939 - October 6, 2020

Margaret Frances Moorefield Lawson, 80, of Walnut Cove, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Born November 20, 1939, she was the daughter of Barnet Talbage and Sarah Rachel Moorefield. Margaret was a homemaker and a farmer and also retired from the Stokes County School System, known as mom, memaw, granny, aunt, friend and an angel on earth, she loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Tim (LuEllen) Lawson; her daughter, Cyndi (Chris) Williams; a sister, Dorothy Lee Smith; grandchildren, Scott (Courtney) Lawson, Will Lashmit, and John Williams; great-grandchildren, Timothy Wyatt Lawson, Michael Curtis Lawson and Baby Lawson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim Curtis Lawson, a granddaughter, Amber Lawson; four sisters, Beulah Elizabeth Lawson, Alice V. Mathies, Yovonnie Marie Bledsoe, and Annie Mae Tuttle; six brothers, Carl William Moorefield, Foy Wilbur Moorefield, Henry Odell Moorefield, Clyde Moorefield, Coy Moorefield, and Douglas Gray Moorefield.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a graveside service. Margaret will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Friday October 9, 2020 from 12:00PM until 5:00 PM and on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, October 10th, 11th, and 12th from 8:00 am until 5:00 PM daily, and on Tuesday, October 13, until 12:00PM.

The family would like to thank the staff at Village Care for the loving care they gave mom during the past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Friendship Baptist Youth Ministry, c/o Joey Stewart, Treasurer, 2626 Piney Mountain Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Ms. Lawson.

Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Lawson family.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

822 W. Main St. Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
