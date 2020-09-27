Pogue, Margaret "Peggy" Johnson
April 11, 1931 - September 23, 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Johnson Pogue passed away peacefully September 23, 2020 at Trinity Glen.
She was born in Greensboro, NC on April 11, 1931 to John Manley and Nancy Cummins Johnson.
She was fiercely independent, proudly working until she was almost 80 years old. She was a people person, and lived her life as such, most always surrounded by many.
Her love for cooking was closely-knit with the company it brought. She reveled in the merriness of large gatherings and holidays, especially St. Patrick's Day, a favorite of her Irish-Catholic husband.
She grew up in the Moravian faith and cherished the traditions that came with it.
Her later years were filled with the simple joys of life-delighting in the warmth of the sunshine on her face, the airplanes passing overhead, amongst the love of her family, who were always nearby.
She will be remembered by her sweet demeanor, graceful spirit, beautiful smile and stunning blue eyes.
Preceded in death by her husband, Howard W. Pogue, Jr. and son- in- law Chris Livengood.
Survived by her 7 children: Nancy Pogue Livengood, Mike Pogue, John Pogue, Jim Pogue (Sarah), Carol Pogue Caudle (Don), Kathy Pogue Johnson (Mike), Kevin Pogue (Kim); 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sister- in- law Mary Ann Stevens and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be conducted on Friday October 9, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Church in Tanglewood; a Johnson gathering place. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Alzheimer's research. A cause near and dear to our hearts. Mom courageously fought for 10 years. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023