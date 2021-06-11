Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Yvonne Duncan Morrison
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Morrison, Margaret Yvonne Duncan

Margaret Yvonne Duncan Morrison, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021. She had been in declining health for the last several months. Margaret was born on May 19, 1938 in Burke County, N.C. to Robert Everett Duncan and Ola Brittain Duncan. She later moved to Statesville, N.C. and graduated from Statesville High School in 1956. She met the love of her life, David Brady Morrison, while attending Mars Hill College in 1957. The two met under unusual circumstances - they were introduced to one another by Margaret's roommate, Pat Campbell. It was a successful introduction, because Pat was the Matron of Honor at David and Margaret's wedding in 1961, shortly after David's discharge from the U. S. Army. The couple moved to Winston-Salem and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in January 2021. Margaret was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church but most recently attended Agape Faith Church in Clemmons. She was a former employee of Walmart, where she worked in the fabrics and crafts department for a number of years. Margaret was predeceased by her parents as well as a brother, Lowell Ellis Brittain, formerly of Charlotte, N.C. She is survived by her devoted husband, David B. Morrison of the home, a son, Michael D. Morrison and his wife, Charlotte of Walnut Cove, N.C., a granddaughter, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Morrison of Walnut Cove and a brother and sister-in-law, Charles Sidney Morrison and Becky Norman and a nephew, Charles Sidney Morrison, Jr. of Clemmons, N.C.

Margaret will lie in state at Nicholson Funeral Home on Sunday from 9:00 A.M. until 2:15 P.M. and then be taken to the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a graveside service at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Liz Troyer officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Memorials may be given to Concord Presbyterian Church, 38657 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, N.C. 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 2:15p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Jun
13
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We were so sorry to learn of Margaret´s passing. David was one of my good friends, and he was an usher at our wedding. Margaret was always such a joyful person, and she and David were the perfect match. We send our sincere condolences to David and the family.
William Stevenson
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results