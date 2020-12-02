Taylor, Margaret
October 14, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Mrs. Margaret Belle Blackburn Taylor, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born in Surry County, North Carolina on October 14, 1928, to the late Robert Ellis and Alice Shelton Blackburn. After high school, Mrs. Taylor attended the Martin Memorial School of Nursing, in Mount Airy, to graduate as a registered nurse. She then spent the rest of her career, carrying out her passion of caring for others. She worked in many different compacities as a nurse and finally as a private duty nurse. Left to cherish her memories is her son, David Blackburn Taylor; brother, Arnold Blackburn; sister-in-law, Doris Blackburn; along with several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by a son, Paul Henry Taylor, Jr.; her husband, Paul Henry Taylor, Sr.; sister, Kathrine Blackburn Parris; sister-in-law, Peggy Blackburn; two brothers, Roger Blackburn and Wilburn Blackburn. No formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Airy Friends Meeting at 109 W. Wilson Street, house and grounds committee. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.