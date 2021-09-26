Ward, Margaret Emogene (Jean)
April 9, 1935 - September 18, 2021
Margaret Emogene (Jean) Ward lived a full life with grace and style from April 9, 1935 until September 18, 2021. Jean was born to Victor and Pauline Murdoch in Asheville, NC. She graduated from Blanton's Business College and was the executive assistant at Enka, Inc. and Centenary United Methodist Church. She went on to manage Piedmont Integrative Medicine until 2004. Jean was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Walter A. Ward, MD and her beloved son, Walter A. Ward III. She is survived by her daughter Karen Ward-Kaplan and her two grandchildren Jess and Asa Kaplan. Jean was grateful throughout her life to all her many friends and family that shared in her life's journey which was filled with lots of celebration, laughter and love. Services will be held privately. Donations can be made in her memory to the Sky's The Limit Fund https://www.skysthelimitfund.org/donate/
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.