Margaret Emogene Ward
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Ward, Margaret Emogene (Jean)

April 9, 1935 - September 18, 2021

Margaret Emogene (Jean) Ward lived a full life with grace and style from April 9, 1935 until September 18, 2021. Jean was born to Victor and Pauline Murdoch in Asheville, NC. She graduated from Blanton's Business College and was the executive assistant at Enka, Inc. and Centenary United Methodist Church. She went on to manage Piedmont Integrative Medicine until 2004. Jean was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Walter A. Ward, MD and her beloved son, Walter A. Ward III. She is survived by her daughter Karen Ward-Kaplan and her two grandchildren Jess and Asa Kaplan. Jean was grateful throughout her life to all her many friends and family that shared in her life's journey which was filled with lots of celebration, laughter and love. Services will be held privately. Donations can be made in her memory to the Sky's The Limit Fund https://www.skysthelimitfund.org/donate/.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
Jean was a longtime and loyal friend. I appreciate the faith that Jean always had in me. I appreciate how she showed all people the same grace. I know she will be reunited with her husband Dr. ward and son Walter that have gone before her. Wishing her daughter karen and grandchildren Jess and Asa
Felix Hairston
October 1, 2021
Karen, my heart goes out to you and your family. I worked with your mom and dad for several years. Your mom was so gracious and wonderful to work for. She showed such love and caring for all the employees and their families. She would tell us stories about her grandchildren and her eyes would light up and the love was so apparent. I will always think of Jean and Dr. Ward and smile.
Linda Alexander
Work
September 26, 2021
